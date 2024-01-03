Delta (DAL) Adds Houston Flights to Meet Football Frenzy

Delta Air Lines DAL has decided to add nine flights to Houston from Detroit and Seattle, in response to the excitement surrounding college football. These flights will have 1,272 additional seats for football fans.

DAL’s current move will enable fans view the title match at NRG Stadium on Jan 8. In the final, Michigan will take on Washington. The new flights are in addition to Delta’s route to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The existing flight will expand travel options for Michigan Wolverines fans. The new flights on the Seattle-Houston route will do the same for Washington Huskies fans. In a further customer-friendly move, management has ensured that even passengers flying over Continental U.S. will be able to watch the final match as most planes in DAL’s fleet are equipped with live satellite TV.

The fact that DAL’s flights are equipped with modern amenities improves travel experience of passengers, which is very much needed in this era of buoyant air-travel demand. Driven by the rosy demand scenario, shares of DAL have gained 17.6% in a year’s time compared with the Zacks Airline industry’s 9.3% growth.



Delta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

