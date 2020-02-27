Delta Cutting Flights To South Korea Amid Coronavirus Concerns

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines is cutting down its flights to South Korea amid growing concerns about the spread of the new virus to the country.

The carrier said it will suspend service between Minneapolis/St. Paul and Incheon from February 29 through April 30. The last flight departing from Minneapolis to Incheon will be on February 28 and the last flight from Incheon to Minneapolis will be on February 29.

Delta will also reduce to five times weekly its services between Incheon and Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle through April 30.

The airline's new service from Incheon to Manila, previously scheduled to begin March 29, will now start on May 1.

"The health and safety of customers and employees is Delta's top priority and the airline has put in place a number of processes and mitigation strategies to respond to the growing concern," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Hawaiian Airlines said it will suspend flights between Honolulu and Seoul starting next Monday and running through April 30. The carrier currently flies the route five times a week.

Delta, United Airlines and American Airlines have already suspended all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong.

