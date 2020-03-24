Markets
DAL

Delta Credit Rating Cut to Junk by S&P

Contributor
Lou Whiteman The Motley Fool
Published

Delta Air Lines' (NYSE: DAL) long-term credit rating was cut to junk status on Tuesday due plummeting travel demand caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Delta to "BB" from "BBB-" on expectations that the airline's 2020 credit metrics will be "much weaker" than 2019. Delta is taking steps to try to offset the decline, including cutting flights, freezing hiring, and tapping liquidity sources, but S&P analyst Betsy R. Snyder in issuing the downgrade wrote she believes the actions will be "insufficient" to make up for the lost revenue.

"Currently, we expect passenger air traffic to begin to recover in late 2020. However, any further delays will prolong the weakness in the company's credit metrics," Synder wrote.

A Delta A321 landing.

Image source: Delta Air Lines.

The airlines historically have been no stranger to junk status, which is why it was big news in 2017 when Delta joined Southwest Airlines as the only airline to enjoy investment-grade ratings from all three agencies.

The downgrade is noteworthy, but S&P is not telling investors anything they haven't already figured out on their own. Shares of Delta are down 55% year to date due to concerns about the ramifications of the pandemic, but up 18% at 3pm on Tuesday following the debt downgrade.

The "BB" rating is near the top end of S&P's 12 "junk" ratings and shouldn't be construed as a prediction of financial ruin. Delta's financial position has deteriorated significantly since the beginning of the year, and its future is far from certain, but I believe an investor able to ride through near-term turbulence could do well buying into the company today.

10 stocks we like better than Delta Air Lines
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Delta Air Lines wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Lou Whiteman owns shares of Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL LUV SPGI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular