Delta Credit Cardholders Can Now Get 15% Off Award Flights

American Express and Delta have announced a new permanent benefit for most Delta credit cardholders, along with a limited-time offer for new cardholders.

The new benefit will offer 15% savings on all Delta award flights cardholders book with miles through delta.com and the Fly Delta app. If you regularly fly Delta, having one of the airline’s co-branded credit cards can be worth your while.

All About the New “TakeOff 15” Perk

Delta credit cards make it easy to earn SkyMiles more quickly than flying alone. SkyMiles can be used to book award flights with Delta and its partners. Now, most Delta credit cardholders can get 15% off award flights on Delta—the Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card will not have the benefit.

Simply go through the booking process on the Delta website or mobile app, and make sure you use your Delta credit card to pay the taxes and fees on the ticket.

That said, here are a few exclusions to keep in mind:

It does not apply to the “Pay With Miles” feature, which allows you to use a mix of miles and your Delta credit card to cover the cost of a ticket.

It does not apply when you book a flight with one of Delta’s partner airlines.

It doesn’t reduce taxes and fees on the ticket.

Limited-Time Offers for New Cardholders

Through Mar. 29, 2023, new American Express Delta cardholders can enjoy increased welcome offers on most Delta credit cards. Here’s a quick summary of the bonuses:

Bottom Line

If you’re a frequent Delta flyer, or you’re looking for an airline to be loyal to, the new TakeOff 15 benefit for Delta credit cardholders adds a lot of value you can’t get with other major airlines. The new limited-time offers also provide an incentive to apply sooner rather than later. As you search for the right travel credit card, however, it’s important to research and compare multiple options to ensure that you get the most value in the long run.

