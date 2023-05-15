News & Insights

Commodities
DAL

Delta considers large Airbus wide-body order for long-haul flights - Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

May 15, 2023 — 02:57 pm EDT

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

May 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N is in talks with Airbus SE AIR.PA for a large wide-body aircraft order, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks cover both A350 and A330neo twin-aisle jets but an agreement isn't assured, the report added.

There has been a rebound in long-haul flying as easing of pandemic restrictions has led airlines to boost their fleet ahead of a busy summer travel season.

Delta and Airbus did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DAL
AIR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.