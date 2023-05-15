Delta considers large Airbus wide-body order for long-haul flights - Bloomberg

May 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N is in talks with Airbus SE AIR.PA for a large wide-body aircraft order, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks cover both A350 and A330neo twin-aisle jets but an agreement isn't assured, the report added.

There has been a rebound in long-haul flying as easing of pandemic restrictions has led airlines to boost their fleet ahead of a busy summer travel season.

Delta and Airbus did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.