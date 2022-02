Delta CEO wants U.S. to place convicted unruly passengers on 'no-fly' list

Corrects name in second paragraph from Ed Bastian to Merrick Garland

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N wants the U.S. government to place passengers convicted of on-board disruptions on a national comprehensive unruly passenger "no-fly" list that would bar them from future travel on any commercial airline, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian in a previously unreported letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the action "will help prevent future incidents and serve as a strong symbol of the consequences of not complying with crew member instructions on commercial aircraft."

The request comes amid a record spike in disruptive passengers reported over the last 13 months. The Justice Department did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.