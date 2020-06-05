Commodities
DAL

Delta CEO, in employee memo, pledges stand against racism and injustice

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published

Delta Air Lines Inc Chief Executive Ed Bastian said on Friday that the company will look at every area where it can "make an impact and take a stand against racism and injustice, from programs to policy changes."

CHICAGO, June 5 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N Chief Executive Ed Bastian said on Friday that the company will look at every area where it can "make an impact and take a stand against racism and injustice, from programs to policy changes."

In a memo to employees, Bastian called the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, one of Delta's bases, "a tipping point" and encouraged employees to report any form of racism or discrimination to leaders.

"If you run into any roadblocks, please reach out directly to me," he said.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com; 1-312-408-8575; Reuters Messaging: tracy.rucinski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    May 22, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular