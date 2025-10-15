Delta Capital Management Bets Big on Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) in Q3

Key Points

Delta Capital added 5,490 Deere & Company shares, an estimated $2.71 million trade based on the quarterly average price for the period ended September 30, 2025.

The trade value represents 1.4% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity AUM for Q3 2025.

Delta's post-trade stake: 6,490 shares, valued at $2.97 million as of September 30, 2025.

Deere now comprises 1.53% of fund AUM as of Q3 2025, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Delta Capital Management reported purchasing Deere & Company shares valued at an estimated $2.71 million, based on the quarterly average price for Q3 2025, according to an SEC filing dated October 14, 2025.

What happened

Delta Capital Management disclosed an increased position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), purchasing 5,490 additional shares during Q3 2025, according to a Form 13-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 14, 2025 (SEC filing).

The estimated transaction value was approximately $2.71 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price during Q3 2025. The fund held 6,490 Deere shares at quarter-end, valued at $2.97 million.

What else to know

Following the buy, Deere now represents 1.53% of Delta Capital’s 13F AUM as of Q3 2025.

Delta's top holdings after the filing:

Apple : $8.63 million (4.5% of AUM) as of Q3 2025,

: $8.63 million (4.5% of AUM) as of Q3 2025, JPMorgan Chase : $8.56 million (4.47% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025,

: $8.56 million (4.47% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025, Exxon Mobil : $7.81 million (4.08% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025,

: $7.81 million (4.08% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025, Oracle : $7.54 million (3.94% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025,

: $7.54 million (3.94% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025, Micron Technology: $5.85 million (3.06% of AUM) as of Q3 2025

As of October 13, 2025, shares were priced at $439.11, up 7.7% over the last year, trailing the S&P 500 by 5 percentage points over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $43.40 billion Net Income (TTM) $5.21 billion Dividend Yield 1.44% Price (as of market close 2025-10-13) $439.11

Company Snapshot

Deere & Company generates revenue through the manufacturing and sale of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment, as well as related financial services.

The company’s business model combines equipment sales with financing solutions, enabling customers to purchase or lease machinery while providing ongoing service and support.

Primary customers include grain growers, livestock and crop producers, turf and utility customers, and those in construction and forestry worldwide.

Deere & Company is a leading global provider of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment, supported by a robust financial services segment.

Foolish take

Delta Capital Management has owned Deere & Company shares for a little over a year now, but its Q3 purchase grew its stake in the company sixfold.

I believe this could prove to be a Foolish investment if the firm holds the stock for the long term.

Over the last decade, Deere's gross profit margin has jumped from 26% to 40%. Similarly, its operating margin went from 12% to 22%.

These improvements come amid a time of uncertainty with tariffs and the company's results being down over the last year due to cyclicality within the industries it serves.

Ultimately, these improved margins may show that the higher-margin technology innovations that Deere is bringing to the masses appear to be paying off.

Trading with an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15, Deere is neither expensive nor deeply discounted, so it might be a reasonable "buy the dip" stock right now if you believe in its autonomy-focused future.

Glossary

Form 13-F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings to the SEC.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Quarterly average price: The average share price over a specific quarter, used to estimate transaction values.

Reportable U.S. equity AUM: The portion of a fund’s assets in U.S. stocks that must be reported to regulators.

Stake: The total number of shares or ownership percentage a fund holds in a company.

Trailing the S&P 500: Underperforming the S&P 500 index over a given time period.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the share price, expressed as a percentage.

Business model: The way a company generates revenue and profits from its operations and offerings.

Financial services segment: The division of a company providing loans, leases, or other financial products to customers.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Deere & Company , JPMorgan Chase, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.