Delta beats profit estimates on new customers as rivals battle 737 MAX crisis

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat estimates, boosted by customers gained from rival airlines' 737 MAX cancellations and what Chief Executive Ed Bastian said was a growing preference for the Delta brand.

Delta shares were up about 4% in premarket trading.

Airlines that own Boeing Co's BA.N 737 MAX are cancelling more than 10,000 monthly flights in total as the aircraft remains grounded following two deadly crashes.

Delta does not operate the MAX, enabling it to grow its flight capacity and capture new customers while peers like Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N have had to scale back.

Atlanta-based Delta's net income rose 8% to $1.1 billion in the quarter to Dec. 31 from a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share hit $1.70, beating analysts' expectations for $1.40 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total operating revenue rose 7% to $11.4 billion.

"There's no question that we're picking up new customers, but that's not the main driver of our performance," Bastian told Reuters, citing a strong customer loyalty at a time when air travel demand continues to rise.

Delta's 90,000 employees will share a $1.6 billion profit sharing payout on Feb. 14, it said.

In the first quarter, Delta expects revenue growth of 5% to 7% year-on-year as U.S. demand continues to rise in spite of rising geopolitical tensions. Revenues per available seat mile are seen flat to 2% higher and non-fuel unit costs up 2% to 3%.

Delta generated $4.2 million of free cash flow for the year, a number it expects to repeat this year, allowing it to invest more in new technology to improve passenger experience.

As for new aircraft, Delta is still interested in Boeing's proposed new midsized airplane, known as the NMA, despite the planemaker's delayed decision on whether to launch the new aircraft as it continues to deal with the 737 MAX fallout.

Delta wants to remain a customer of both Boeing and Airbus SE AIR.PAbut the longer Boeing takes to decide on the NMA's launch, the fewer options the carrier has, Bastian said, noting Airbus' A321XLR and A330 could be alternatives to the new NMA.

The airline is also still interested in investing around 100 million euro ($111.34 million) in the rescue of Italian flagship carrier Alitalia as the Italian government works on a new consortium, Bastian said.

Separately, Delta is working with regulators in South America on anti-trust immunity after closing this month the acquisition of a 20% stake in LATAM Airlines Group LTM.SN, he said.

Following the LATAM stake purchase, Delta unwound its partnership with Brazil's GOL GOLL4.SA, a move it said boosted fourth-quarter adjusted EPS by 9 cents.

One issue for 2020 will be ongoing contract negotiations with pilots.

