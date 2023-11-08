Delta Apparel's (DLA) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What to Expect

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA is likely to report top and bottom-line declines when it releases fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is $97 million, indicating a fall of about 16% from the prior-year reported figure.



The consensus estimate of a loss of 80 cents per share for the fiscal fourth quarter has been stable in the past 30 days. The figure is wider than the loss of 4 cents per share seen in the year-ago period.



This Duluth, GA-based company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 241.3%.

Key Things to Note

Delta Apparel’s quarterly results are likely to have been hurt by the impacts of a tough operating backdrop, including the inflationary pressures. In addition, DLA has been encountering cost-related hurdles for a while now. The elevated cotton and energy costs, along with labor shortages, have been concerning. Also, certain demand-related headwinds from increased inventory levels in the retail supply chain are likely to have acted as deterrents.



The aforementioned weaknesses, coupled with any deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses, are likely to have hurt Delta Apparel’s performance during the quarter under review. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Delta Group segment is currently pegged at $83 million, down 6.7% from the preceding quarter.



On the flip side, the company is focused on boosting growth at the DTG2Go division and improving profitability in its activewear business. Within its DTG2Go business, the company has completed a comprehensive recalibration of its digital-first technology fleet. The company has been building its brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels to aid overall growth. These factors are likely to have provided some cushion to the company’s performance during the quarter under review.

What Does the Zacks Model Unveil?

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Delta Apparel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Delta Apparel, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Delta Apparel, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote

Delta Apparel has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at 51 cents, flat year over year.



Build-A-Bear Workshop’s top line is expected to increase year over year. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $107.6 million, which indicates an increase of 3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. BBW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.6%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. COST is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.43 suggests an increase of 10.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to improve from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $57.7 billion, suggesting growth of 6% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.



NIKE NKE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s quarterly earnings per share of 85 cents remains flat year over year.



NIKE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.1%, on average. The consensus estimate for NKE’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $13.4 billion, indicating a rise of 0.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



