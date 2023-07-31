Delta Apparel (DLA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Aug 3, after market close. The bottom line of this designer and manufacturer of activewear and lifestyle apparel is expected to have decreased year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents per share for the fiscal third quarter has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. This is in contrast to earnings of 88 cents per share in the year-ago period.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $116.2 million, indicating a fall of 8.4% from the prior-year reported figure.



This Duluth, GA-based company has a negative trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 56.8%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 108.3%.

Key Things to Note

Delta Apparel’s quarterly results are likely to have reflected the impacts of a tough operating backdrop, including inflationary pressures. In addition, DLA has been encountering cost-related hurdles for a while now. The elevated cotton, energy, dyes and chemicals, freight and labor costs have been concerning.

The company has also been witnessing certain demand-related headwinds in its mass retail channel. These weaknesses and any deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses are expected to have hurt Delta Apparel’s performance during the quarter under review.



On the flip side, the company has been focused on boosting growth at the DTG2Go division and improving profitability in its activewear business. Delta Apparel’s Global Brands and Retail Direct channels have been performing well. The company has been building its brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels to aid overall growth.

What Does the Zacks Model Unveil?

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Delta Apparel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Delta Apparel, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Delta Apparel, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote

Delta Apparel has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



Marriott International MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.44% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MAR is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.1 billion, suggesting 13.3% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for Marriott’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.19 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 21.7%. The consensus mark has increased a penny in the past 30 days. MAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.03% and a Zacks Rank of 2. LULU is likely to register top-line improvement when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.20 billion, calling for growth of 15.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the quarterly earnings per share is $2.52, which suggests a 14.6% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average.



PVH Corp PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3. PVH is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.20 million, suggesting 2.8% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for PVH Corp’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.75 per share, suggesting 15.9% decline from earnings of $2.08 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. PVH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.4%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

