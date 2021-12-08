Delta Apparel (DLA) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

Delta Apparel (DLA) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, DLA broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

DLA has rallied 8.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests DLA could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider DLA's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch DLA for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.