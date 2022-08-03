Delta Apparel (DLA) Queued Up for Q3 Earnings: Factors to Note

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA is likely to report a top-line increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Aug 4, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $126.1 million, indicating a rise of 6.3% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



The bottom line of this designer and manufacturer of activewear and lifestyle apparel products is also expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 for third-quarter earnings per share has been revised 10.1% downward over the past 30 days. The figure suggests an increase of about 6% from the year-ago period’s tally.



This Duluth, GA-based player has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.1%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Delta Apparel’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 82.3%.

Key Things to Note

Delta Apparel’s third-quarter results might have benefited from broad-based demand for its products and digital initiatives. DLA has been expanding its digital print technology for a while to efficiently cater to consumers. DLA’s five focused go-to-market strategies, diversified channels of distribution and a robust DTG2Go business are added tailwinds.



DLA’s both Delta Group and Salt Life business segments have been performing outstandingly so far. While higher unit sales, efficient value-added services and pricing initiatives are steadily fueling growth at the Delta Group unit, strong retail growth and wholesale channel demand are aiding the Salt Life unit’s performance. All these factors are likely to have contributed to an upbeat quarterly sales performance.



On Jul 12, 2022, management had projected net sales for the fiscal third quarter to be nearly $126 million, indicating a 6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s tally and a mid-single-digit increase from the pre-pandemic third-quarter fiscal 2019 reading. This was buoyed by the Salt Life Group segment’s sales growth of above 25% and strength in the Delta Group unit. Moreover, Delta Apparel’s activewear and lifestyle brands like Salt Life, Soffe and Delta stood out in the quarter, fueling growth across both segments.



We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the fiscal third quarter for the Delta Group and Salt Life divisions is pegged at $112 million and $19.7 million each, indicating respective growth of 8.7% and 22.4% from the corresponding year-ago quarter’s reported figures.



On the flip side, labor shortages, inflationary pressures and supply-chain disruptions might have been deterrents.

What Does the Zacks Model Unveil?

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Delta Apparel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Although Delta Apparel has a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

3 Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



Callaway Golf ELY has an Earnings ESP of +2.69% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. ELY is likely to register increases in the top and the bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELY’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 42 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 16.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.10 billion, indicating a rise of 20.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ELY delivered an earnings beat of 955.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.27% and a Zacks Rank #2. ULTA is likely to register a bottom-line improvement year over year when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $4.84 suggests an improvement of 6.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Ulta Beauty's top line is expected to rise from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $2.20 billion, which indicates an improvement of 11.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.8%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.04% and a Zacks Rank of 2. COST is likely to register a bottom-line increase year over year when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $4.08 suggests an increase of 4.6% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to improve from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $71 billion, suggesting growth of 13.3% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.



