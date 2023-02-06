Delta Apparel (DLA) Queued for Q1 Earnings: Factors to Note

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Feb 7, after the market closes. The bottom line of this designer and manufacturer of activewear and lifestyle apparel is expected to decrease year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 for first-quarter earnings per share has been revised in the past 30 days to a loss per share of 54 cents from a loss per share of 23 cents. The revised figure compares unfavorably with earnings of 51 cents per share seen in the year-ago period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $106 million, indicating a fall of 4.3% from the prior-year reported figure.



This Duluth, GA-based company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 106.6%.

Key Things to Note

Delta Apparel’s quarterly results might reflect the impacts of a tough operating backdrop, including supply-chain headwinds and inflationary pressures. In addition, DLA has been encountering cost-related hurdles for a while now.



In addition, the company has been witnessing certain demand-related headwinds in the mass retail channel. These weaknesses and any deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses might have hurt Delta Apparel’s margins in the quarter under review.



On Jan 5, 2023, management announced the preliminary sales results for the quarter under review. It expects total first-quarter net sales of roughly $106 million, backed by a 17% sales increase in the Salt Life Group segment. This includes double-digit growth in its direct-to-consumer retail and e-commerce channels along with strength in its wholesale customer base.



The company also informed that its Delta Group segment saw a 20% increase at DTG2Go versus the year-earlier quarter. Its Global Brands and Retail Direct channels also experienced double-digit sales growth for the quarter under review.

What Does the Zacks Model Unveil?

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Delta Apparel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Delta Apparel, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Delta Apparel, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote

Delta Apparel has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and Earnings ESP of 0.00%, making surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies which according to our model have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



BJ's Wholesale BJ currently has an Earnings ESP of +18.48% and a Zacks Rank of 1. BJ is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.90 billion, suggesting 12.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter is pegged at 88 cents, suggesting a 10% rise from 80 cents reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. The consensus mark has increased a couple of cents in the past 30 days.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.07% and a Zacks Rank of 3. LULU is likely to register a top-line improvement when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.7 billion, calling for growth of 26.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of $4.24 suggests a 25.8% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average.



Calavo Growers CVGW currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. CVGW is likely to register a top-line improvement when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Calavo Growers’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $277 million, calling for growth of 0.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 24 cents suggests a significant increase from the loss per share of 2 cents reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. CVGW has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 27.5%, on average.



