Delta Apparel (DLA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA posted third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line beat the same. Both metrics decreased year over year.



Quarter in Detail

Delta Apparel posted adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents. However, quarterly earnings declined 80.7% year over year, mainly due to a decline in net sales and an increase in production curtailment & cotton costs.



The company generated net sales of $106.3 million, down 16.2% year over year. Net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116 million. The company’s performance continued to be impacted by a soft demand environment and elevated cotton costs in the quarter.



The company’s adjusted gross profit came in at $24.2 million, down 21.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted gross margin contracted 150 basis points (bps) to 22.7%. Adjusted operating income declined 37.6% to $5.8 million, primarily due to the impact of lower net sales.

Segment Discussion

Salt Life Group: Net sales of $17.2 million decreased 17.7% year over year. The decline is attributable to the significant sales that DLA experienced in the prior year’s third quarter due to transportation delays. The segment’s gross margin came in at 50.5%, up 30 bps year-over-year.



Delta Group: Net sales of $89.1 million were down 15.9% year over year. Adjusted gross margin for the segment came in at 17.4%, down 170 bps year over year.

Other Financial Aspects

Delta Apparel ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $0.3 million, long-term debt of $131.5 million and total equity of $166.7 million.



Capital expenditures totaled $1.5 million in the fiscal third quarter compared with $5.5 million incurred in the year-ago period.

Guidance

For fiscal 2024, management expects organic net sales of $410-$425 million, with an operating profit margin of 3.25%-4.25%. The company expects to generate top-line growth at the end of the second half of the fiscal year.

