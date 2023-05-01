Delta Apparel (DLA) Q2 Earnings Upcoming: What's in the Cards?

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on May 4, after the market close. The bottom line of this designer and manufacturer of activewear and lifestyle apparel is expected to have decreased year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 48 cents per share for the fiscal first quarter has been stable in the past 30 days. The figure compares unfavorably with earnings of $1.44 per share in the year-ago period.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $124.7 million, indicating a fall of 5.3% from the prior-year reported figure.



This Duluth, GA-based company has a negative trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 5.6%.

Key Things to Note

Delta Apparel’s quarterly results might have reflected the impacts of a tough operating backdrop, including inflationary pressures. In addition, DLA has been encountering cost-related hurdles for a while now. The company has also been witnessing certain demand-related headwinds in the mass retail channel. These weaknesses and any deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses might have hurt Delta Apparel’s performance in the quarter under review.



On the flip side, the company is focused on boosting growth at the DTG2Go division and improving profitability in its Activewear business. Delta Apparel’s Global Brands and Retail Direct channels have been performing well. The company has been building its brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels to aid overall growth.

What Does the Zacks Model Unveil?

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Delta Apparel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Delta Apparel, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Delta Apparel, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote

Delta Apparel has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



BJ's Wholesale BJ has an Earnings ESP of +6.76% and a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BJ is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports first-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.8 billion, suggesting 6.8% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for BJ's Wholesale’s earnings for the fiscal first quarter is pegged at 84 cents per share, suggesting a 3.5% decline from 87 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Marriott International MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



MAR is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.3 billion, suggesting 25.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for Marriott’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.86 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 48.8%. The consensus mark has increased a penny in the past 30 days. MAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.87% and a Zacks Rank of 3. LULU is likely to register top-line improvement when it reports first-quarter 2023 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, calling for growth of 19.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the quarterly EPS of $1.93 suggests a 30.4% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average.



