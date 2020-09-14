Delta announces two-part US$4bn secured bond offering backed by rewards program

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (IFR) - Delta Air Lines has kicked off marketing for a two-part US$4bn senior secured bond offering backed by its rewards program as part of a US$6.5bn financing package to bolster its liquidity position.

The borrower is approaching investors with two amortizing bonds, a US$2bn five-year and a US$2bn eight-year with weighted average lives of 3.7 and 6.7 years.

Neither bond carries a call option and there is also an interest only period of two and five years, respectively. SkyMiles IP Ltd. and Delta Air Lines are acting as joint issuers.

All revenues from the SkyMiles reward program and its subsidiaries will be deposited in a collection account and pledged to secure the deal on a first priority basis.

The deal, which is being done in conjunction with a new term loan facility, comes on the back of similar structures from United and Spirit as the airline sector attempts to garner sufficient liquidity to survive the Covid-19 health crisis.

Goldman Sachs is acting as left lead on the deal as well as joint lead bookrunner along with Barclays, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

Telephonic roadshows start today and last until Thursday, with pricing expected thereafter.

(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by David Bell)

((paulj.kilby@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 4733; Reuters Messaging: paulj.kilby.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.