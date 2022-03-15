Delta and Virgin Atlantic CEOs say demand is robust

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N and partner Virgin Atlantic said on Tuesday demand was strong despite the conflict in Ukraine and they could currently pass on higher fuel costs to customers in ticket prices.

"We have not seen a spike in cancellations," Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told a news conference in London, adding that the carrier had the largest booking day in its history last Tuesday.

He said he was not at "a point of nervousness" about rising oil prices. "We were quite successful in the early part of the last decade when fuel averaged over $100," he said.

