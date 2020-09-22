Delta Amex Cards Now Offer Up to 70,000 Bonus Miles for New Cardholders

Image source: Getty Images

Credit card companies have added lots of limited-time offers during the pandemic. In fact, it seems like there's a new deal almost every day. The latest is an upgraded sign-up bonus for American Express's Delta SkyMiles® cards -- already some of the most popular airline credit cards on the market.

The Gold and Platinum versions of these credit cards have higher bonus offers until Oct. 28, 2020, for both their consumer and business cards. Here's a card-by-card look at how much the bonuses have gone up.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

The Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card now offers 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months.

Previous offer: 35,000 miles for spending $1,000 in three months

Additional bonus amount: 15,000 miles

This card is an excellent value, especially if you don't want to spend too much. It has a $99 annual fee, but that's waived the first year. You can test out the card for free and see how you like it. When you spend at least $10,000 in purchases in a calendar year, you also get a $100 Delta flight credit.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card offers 60,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) when you spend $3,000 on purchases within three months. If you're unfamiliar with MQMs, this type of mile can help you reach elite status tiers and receive special benefits in the Delta SkyMiles® program.

Previous offer: 40,000 miles and 5,000 MQMs for spending $2,000 in three months

Additional bonus amount: 20,000 miles

There is a $250 annual fee for this card, but the increased cost brings additional benefits. Besides the larger bonus, the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card also has a better rewards rate and gets you a domestic main cabin round-trip companion certificate each year that you pay the annual fee.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card

The Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card offers 60,000 bonus miles when you spend $3,000 on purchases in three months.

Previous offer: 40,000 miles for spending $2,000 in three months

Additional bonus amount: 20,000 miles

As with the consumer version of this card, there's a $99 annual fee that's waived the first year. Those two travel credit cards also share quite a few benefits, but the Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card has more business-focused bonus categories.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card

The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card offers 70,000 bonus miles and 5,000 MQMs when you spend $4,000 on purchases in three months.

Previous offer: 45,000 miles and 5,000 MQMs for $3,000 of purchases in three months

Additional bonus amount: 25,000 miles

Once again, the consumer and business versions of these cards are very similar, and both charge $250 annual fees. The main difference is in their rewards rates and the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card's larger bonus.

A fast, easy way to earn Delta SkyMiles

If you're sure that you'll be flying with Delta Air Lines in the future, it's a great idea to grab one of these bonus offers before they're gone. Each deal offers significant value, even compared to the most lucrative sign-up bonuses.

Since the business credit cards are offering the most miles, you should keep in mind that you don't need a registered business to qualify. Credit card companies tend to be flexible when deciding if you're eligible for a business credit card, and you can often get these cards even as a sole proprietor.

Whichever offer you choose, just make sure you apply by Oct. 28 and that you hit the spending minimum within the allotted timeframe. That way, you'll be able to score some free flights once you're ready to resume your travels.

Our credit card expert uses this card, and it could earn you $1,148 (seriously)

As long as you pay them off each month, credit cards are a no-brainer for savvy Americans. They protect against fraud far better than debit cards, help raise your credit score, and can put hundreds (or thousands!) of dollars in rewards back in your pocket each year.

But with so many cards out there, you need to choose wisely. This top-rated card offers the ability to pay 0% interest on purchases until late 2021, has some of the most generous cash back rewards we’ve ever seen (up to 5%!), and somehow still sports a $0 annual fee.

That’s why our expert – who has reviewed hundreds of cards – signed up for this one personally. Click here to get free access to our expert’s top pick.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.