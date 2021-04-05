Commodities
DAL

Delta, American Airlines websites experiencing issues -Downdetector

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Reports by users showed issues on Monday with the websites of Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, according to Downdetector.com.

April 5 (Reuters) - Reports by users showed issues on Monday with the websites of Delta Air Lines DAL.N and American Airlines AAL.O, according to Downdetector.com.

People familiar with the matter said there seemed to be an outage on ITA, a system run by Google that many U.S. airlines use for their bookings. United Airlines UAL.O also appeared to be impacted by the issue.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chris Reese)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL AAL UAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular