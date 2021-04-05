Delta, American Airlines websites experiencing issues -Downdetector

April 5 (Reuters) - Reports by users showed issues on Monday with the websites of Delta Air Lines DAL.N and American Airlines AAL.O, according to Downdetector.com.

People familiar with the matter said there seemed to be an outage on ITA, a system run by Google that many U.S. airlines use for their bookings. United Airlines UAL.O also appeared to be impacted by the issue.

