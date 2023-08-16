Delta, American Airlines to expand China flight schedule

Adds details on American Airlines increasing flights to China

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N and American Airlines Group AAL.O will operate more flights to China soon, the two carriers said on Wednesday, as they look to capitalize on strong travel demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Biden administration said last week that the United States and China would approve twice the number of passenger flights currently permitted for air carriers to fly between the two countries.

American Airlines told Reuters the daily service from Dallas-Fort Worth to Shanghai Pudong International Airport will start from January.

The published schedule will be updated by this weekend to reflect the change, the carrier said. American currently operates flights from Dallas to Shanghai four times a week

Delta Air Lines said it would offer 10 weekly flights to Shanghai-Pudong International Airport from its Seattle (SEA) and Detroit (DTW) hubs.

"Beginning October 29, the airline will operate daily flights from SEA and three-times-weekly service from DTW," Delta said in a statement.

Delta added that customers flying with the carrier would be able to connect to other cities within China via its partnership with China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes and Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

