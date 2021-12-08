Delta Airlines Stock: Oversold for Tax-Loss Benefits

Delta Airlines (DAL) is one of the major airlines in the United States.

I am bullish on the stock.

Raymond James' Call

Tavis McCourt, an analyst from financial services firm Raymond James, recently provided coverage on Delta stock and stated that many investors have sold their Delta positions in Q4 as a tax-loss selling bargain.

Losses on stock market investments can be deducted from previous gains in most jurisdictions for those who don't know.

McCourt thinks the market has oversold the stock and that this, along with improving traveling industry conditions in 2022, could cause Delta stock to outperform the broader market.

According to McCourt: "the uncertainties around virus variants, for many of these names it is difficult to ascertain how much of the underperformance is attributable to tax-loss selling vs. a rapid change in investor perception around economic re-openings in 2022."

Omicron not Feared

The market went into a bit of a tizzy when the news about Omicron initially broke. Medical professionals have since reported feedback of mild symptoms with no exponential increase in hospitalizations.

Over the past week, TSA throughput has eased back to 80%-85% of pre-pandemic levels, just 5% off the pandemic highs.

There's enough evidence to suggest that governments won't be looking towards hard lockdowns as solutions to future COVID-19 mutations; it's thus that any decline in industry demand will probably be short-lived.

Attractive Value Prospects

Delta Airlines is undervalued relative to its industry peers. The stock's trading at a price-sales discount of 38.7% and a forward price-cash flow discount of 62.7%.

Furthermore, the company holds a solid asset base with an enterprise value of $46.4 billion. From a valuation vantage point, the issue has been the firm's inability to pay off some of its debt burden ($35.3 billion) during the pandemic, which has diminished the stock's fair value.

Delta's operating earnings will probably improve as re-openings commence, allowing it to reduce its debt burden and enhance the stock's intrinsic value.

Wall Street's Take

Having already mentioned Raymond James, let's look at other Wall Street analysts' consensus on Delta Airlines stock. The average Delta price target on the street is $52.30, presenting a value upside opportunity worth 37.5%.

Out of 12 analyst ratings, there are six Buys and six Sells.

Concluding Thoughts

Delta airlines stock is oversold for a variety of reasons. With a bright outlook on the travel industry for 2022, the stock should grasp the value it has in-store.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Gray Booyens did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.