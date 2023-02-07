Commodities
Delta Airlines employees to get 5% pay bump amid strong travel demand

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N said on Tuesday that it would bump up the pay of its employees by 5%, amid an industrywide shortage of workers as airlines look to cash in on robust demand for air travel.

Delta's raise includes a 5% base pay increase for ground and flight attendant employees worldwide at all steps of the pay scale and a 5% pool for eligible merit employees worldwide, the airline's chief executive Ed Bastian wrote in a memo to employees.

The pay hike, which will be effective from April 1, comes at a time when airlines are coming up with attractive pay offers to retain workforce and add staff after a faster-than-expected rebound in the U.S. travel market.

The carrier offered a 34% cumulative pay increase last month to its pilots over three years in a new contract after the Atlanta-based carrier's pilots voted overwhelmingly in October to authorize a strike.

The latest hike includes all employees worldwide, except those covered by an industry or government requirement or collective bargaining agreement.

Shares of Delta were down nearly 2% in afternoon trade.

