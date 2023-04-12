Delta Airlines (DAL) Q1 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Airline stocks have rebounded relatively well after suffering turbulence for most of 2022. With data showing that booking trends for March have cooled off, can the sector fully regain its crushing altitude? However, Delta Airlines (DAL) has found ways to execute some soft landings amid turbulent air travel.

What’s more, ahead of its first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results which is due before the opening bell Thursday, investors are also encouraged by the fact that the company’s growth prospects and liquidity have drastically improved. As for the sector as a whole, U.S. airline bookings fell 3.0% compared to 2019 for the week that ended on March 19. This is worse than the -1.2% pre-pandemic comparison for the prior week, according to Back of America which tracked credit and debit card data.

Analyst Andrew Didora cited the weakness to a higher seat pricing, though the firm indicated that volume actually showed a modest improvement. Amid the turbulence, Delta Airlines is still on the rise, with the stock gaining 2.5% year to date and 10% over the past six months. More gains are in the horizon given that the airline industry is expected to see a strong travel demand for 2023. During the JPMorgan Industrial Conference held on March 14, Delta management noted their "demand is getting stronger.” Adding, "in the last 30 days, we've had the 10 highest sales days in our company's history.”

Ahead of the Q1 earnings report on Thursday, the company is expected to benefit from revenue increases from international travel, where it has reported a gradual recovery, especially in Latin America and Transatlantic routes. As such, Delta remains one of the better bargains in transportation stocks. Currently trading at around $33 per share, the stock is priced more than 36% below its consensus 12-month price target of $52, making Delta a solid buying opportunity given that the company is expected to earn low double-digit operating margins for 2024.

For the three months that ended March, analysts expect Atlanta-based transportation giant to earn 33 cents per share on revenue of $12.05 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss came to $1.23 per share on $8.16 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to be $5.35 per share, rising from $3.20 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $53.84 billion would rise 18% year over year.

With full-year revenue projected to rise close to 20%, comparatively Delta is still operating with the benefit of easier year-over-year metrics. Notably, for the quarter, revenue is expected to grow near 30%. Assuming the company earns the 33 cents estimates, this would mark Delta’s fourth consecutive quarterly profit in almost two years. Analysts are expecting the company to generate a positive earnings surprise of 11% on average EPS rate through 2023

What’s more, with airline travel demand in 2023 expected to be back on par with pre-pandemic levels, according to Transportation Security Administration data. This is encouraging, suggesting demand for air travel remains healthy despite recessionary concerns. And with the company’s operating costs also trending lower, it’s possible that Delta’s quarterly estimates could yet be underestimated.

In the fourth quarter, the airline posted an adjusted EPS of $11.48 per share which beat estimates by 4 cents. Q4 revenue came in at $13.44 billion, rising 42% year over year and beating estimates by $835 million. The carrier also noted that Q4 adjusted operating margin of 11.6% and $10.89 billion in passenger revenue, surpassing the $10.6 billion consensus estimate. From an investment standpoint, if judging by management’s guidance increase, and rising operating cash flow, along with operating margins, now would be an ideal time to own Delta stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.