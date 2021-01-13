Delta Airlines (DAL) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Delta Air Lines (DAL) will report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. Investors are hoping to learn several things, namely if Delta can extend its operational runway in order to emerge more profitable, give the progress that has been made in terms of vaccines.

It would seem the market has made some assumptions about what these answers might be. Delta stock has been one of the better performers of the transporting sector, rising some 50% over the past six months, compared to a 21% gain in the S&P 500 index. These gains have been driven by a combination of factors. Not only did airline traffic end 2020 on a positive note, progress of (and distribution) vaccines have turned around investor sentiment that things can get back to “normal” much sooner than expected in 2021.

For Delta, the market is applying a premium to the stock, anticipating any increase to its capacity can help the airline recapture its pre-COVID profit levels of $7 per share. But is that realistic? If not, Delta’s cash burn rate — which its last forecasted at around $12-14 million per day — comes into increased scrutiny. As such, how the airline can reduce its daily cash burn rate on the assumption that the vaccine can (or will) boost air travel will determine the direction of the stock. Just as importantly, Delta management will need to provide some indication of what the “new normal” for airlines will look like.

For the three months that ended December, analysts expect Atlanta-based transportation giant to lose $2.47 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.70 per share on $11.44 billion in revenue. For the full year, earnings are projected to decline from $7.31 a year ago to a loss of $10.61 per share, while full-year revenue of $16.76 billion would decline 64.3% year over year.

Delta has beaten consensus earnings estimates in two of the previous four reporting periods, but the two misses have come in the last two quarters. As with the 2nd and 3rd quarters, Delta’s Q4 results are expected to be adversely impacted by the devastation the pandemic has inflicted on airline travel. So it’s not a surprise that revenues in the to-be-reported quarter implies a revenue decline of some 70% compared to a year ago. To mitigate the revenue damage on cash burn, Delta management has been working to cut back on capacity.

But has it been enough? Analysts are projecting consolidated available seat miles (a measure of capacity) to decline some 45.5%. Meanwhile, customer traffic has been declining at a faster rate than capacity cutbacks. On the bright side, the company is expected to have benefited from low fuel expenses during the quarter. Consensus estimates calls for more than a 35% decline in fuel price per gallon. It remains to be seen whether this cost benefit is significant enough to yield a profit beat.

Despite all of the turbulence, Delta stock still looks favorable as a long-term recovery play. The shares are trading attractively at just eight times forward estimates. But on Thursday the airliner must nonetheless demonstrate not only that it has lasting power, but is better positioned to thrive when travel demand resumes.

