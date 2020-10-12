Delta Airlines (DAL) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Delta Airlines (DAL) will report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. Investors are hoping to learn several things, namely how much runway does the airline industry still have left — that is, until things get back to normal?

Just as important, what will “normal” look like? As it stands, many airlines, including Delta, have seen revenue plunge some 70% year over year, while flying about 50% of their schedules compared to a year ago. As a result, they are forced to cut costs, which included furloughing employees, to preserve their balance sheets and their ability to survive the crisis. This reality heightens the importance of the stimulus bill which has yet to be agreed upon between the White House and Congressional Democrats.

A stimulus deal would solve many potential headwinds. Not only would it would keep workers on the payroll, it would help the industry avoid having to retrain new workers which would be even more costly since new workers and/or pilots would require recertification. Despite all of the turbulence, Delta stock has been one of the better performers of the transporting sector, rising more than 40% over the past six months, compared to a 25% gain in the S&P 500 index.

Delta’s gains have been driven by a combination of factors, namely increased investor sentiment that things can’t get any worse from the pandemic-induced disruption. Meanwhile, some estimates suggests that a recovery within the airlines likely won’t happen until 2022 at the earliest. On Tuesday, among other things, investors will focus on Delta’s liquidity and hone in on commentary from the management to gauge the company’s ability to withstand prolonged travel restrictions amid a resurgence in COVID cases.

For the three months that ended September, analysts expect the Atlanta-based transportation giant to lose $3.03 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.32 per share on $12.56 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to decline from $7.31 a year ago to a loss of $9.69 per share, while full-year revenue of $17.49 billion would decline 63% year over year.

Coronavirus-induced weak air-travel demand is expected to have crushed Delta's Q3 numbers -- just as seen in the second quarter. And to say nothing about the impact the recent rise in coronavirus cases in various parts of the United States is likely to have on the fourth quarter. For the current quarter, revenue is expected to fall some 80% year over year.

To offset the expected revenue decline, Delta has begun to reduce its capacity, among other measures taken. Estimates call for consolidated available seat miles, which is a measure of capacity, to fall by two-thirds, or around 66%. But there’s still the question of the effectiveness of these measures, particularly with traffic still declining at a faster rate than the cutbacks Delta is making in its capacity.

All told, with global booking demand pulverized, and with no sign of growth, the airlines industry has arguably suffered the most damage by the coronavirus pandemic. While Delta stock is seemingly cheap, trading at just eight times forward earnings, the company on Tuesday show that it has not only lasting power, but is better position to thrive when travel demand resumes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.