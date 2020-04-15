Delta Airlines (DAL) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Delta Air Lines (DAL) will report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. Investors are hoping to learn several things, namely how much runway the airline industry has left until things get back to normal. Just as importantly, what will “normal” look like?

To that end, we recently learned that “normal” will included U.S. government oversight. And I don’t mean flight regulations. As part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package signed into law March 27, the government is doling out $25 billion in payroll assistance to the airlines. The program “will support American workers and help preserve the strategic importance of the airline industry while allowing for appropriate compensation to the taxpayers,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement Tuesday.

With global booking demand pulverized, and with no sign of growth, the airlines industry has arguably suffered the most damage by the coronavirus pandemic. The terms of the relief packages requires 30% of the funds allotted to each airline to be repaid. The U.S. government, which requires the grants to go toward payroll aid, will also receive warrants equal to 10% of the loan amount. The airlines, however, were advocating for the other 70% of the assistance to come in the form of direct cash grants.

Airline executives had also expressed concern and, in some cases, confusion about the details of the relief package. A few have scoffed at prospects of having to repay the loan. But as they say, “beggars can’t be choosers.” This lifeline will allow those who are participating to remain a going concern amid the pandemic. As for Delta, the projected decline in its quarterly and full-year numbers shows the level of distress Delta is dealing with.

For the three months that ended March, analysts expect Atlanta-based transportation giant to lose 86 cents per share on revenue of $9.36 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 96 cents per share on revenue of $10.47 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to decline from $7.31 a year ago to a loss of $5.37, while full-year revenue of $24.74 billion would decline 47% year over year.

A recent report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that air fares in the U.S. declined 13% in March on a month-to-month basis. On a year-over-year basis, airfares declined nearly 11%. And analysts expect more pronounced declines in April and May. In other words, airlines were bleeding cash. For Delta, of the $25 billion in package, it is getting $5.6 billion. Of which $3.9 billion will be earmarked for payroll aid, while $1.7 billion will be in loans.

These figures are allocated based on employee wages for the second and third quarters of 2019. This also means the U.S. government will own about 1% of the company. As for the rest of the market, Delta stock has long been kicked out of first class, plunging as much as 70% this year. But investors should apply caution before thinking these shares, as depressed as they might appear, can resume flight anytime soon.

