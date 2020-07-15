Delta Air to take up to $3 bln charge related to voluntary retirements

July 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N said on Wednesday it would record charges between $2.7 billion and $3 billion for employee voluntary retirement and separation plans during the third quarter.

The U.S. airline carrier said on Tuesday more than 17,000 employees opted for buyouts.

