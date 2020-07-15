US Markets
Delta Air to take up to $3 bln charge related to voluntary retirements

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Delta Air Lines Inc said on Wednesday it would record charges between $2.7 billion and $3 billion for employee voluntary retirement and separation plans during the third quarter.

The U.S. airline carrier said on Tuesday more than 17,000 employees opted for buyouts.

