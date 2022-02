Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N said on Friday it had suspended its codesharing service with Russia's Aeroflot AFLT.MM.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.