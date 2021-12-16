Delta Air Sees Meaningful Profitability In 2022 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) said Thursday that it expects to deliver meaningful profitability in 2022 on its path to improved earnings power beyond pre-pandemic levels by 2024.

The airline is presenting its strategic priorities at its Capital Markets Day for the investor community, hosted at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.

The airline now expects to generate an adjusted pre-tax profit of about $200 million in the December quarter.

The company projects earnings per share to be more than $7.00 for 2024.

Delta noted that its top financial priority is restoring its financial foundation, with a focus on efficiency and cash generation to achieve investment grade metrics by 2024.

