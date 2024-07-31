Delta Air Reportedly Expects CrowdStrike-Microsoft Outage To Cost $500 Mln

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian expects the massive CrowdStrike-Microsoft outage, earlier this month, to cost the company $500 million, CNBC reported.

The outage caused cancellation of over 5,000 flights, and disruptions in internal system of the company which matches flight crews to planes.

The CEO said that the company had to manually reset 40,000 servers, the report added.

Following the outage, the carrier has hired the law firm of prominent attorney David Boies to seek damages from CrowdStrike and Microsoft.

"We have to protect our shareholders. We have to protect our customers, our employees, for the damage, not just to the cost of it, but to the brand, the reputational damage," Bastian added.

Currently, Delta Air Lines's stock is trading at $43.50, up 0.60 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

