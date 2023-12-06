News & Insights

Delta Air reaffirms profit and revenue forecasts for 2023

December 06, 2023 — 06:39 am EST

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N on Wednesday reaffirmed its profit and revenue forecasts for 2023 as travel demand remains steady.

The Atlanta-based carrier expects its annual profit in the range of $6 to $6.25 per share and total revenue to be up about 20%.

The company also reaffirmed its operating margin forecast of about 11.5% for the year.

