Delta Air names GE exec Janki as CFO

Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Delta Air Lines on Friday named Dan Janki, the head of General Electric Co's power unit, as its chief financial officer. Janki will join Delta Air in July and have an initial annual base salary of $650,000.

May 21 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N on Friday named Dan Janki, the head of General Electric Co's GE.N power unit, as its chief financial officer.

Janki, who has served in a variety of senior roles at GE during his 25-year stint with the conglomerate, will join Delta Air in July and have an initial annual base salary of $650,000.

Gary Chase and Bill Carroll have been serving as interim co-CFOs of the carrier after Paul Jacobson resigned in November to join General Motors GM.N as CFO.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Aditya Soni)

