Delta Air Lines (XTRA:OYC) Price Target Increased by 27.06% to 64.24

The average one-year price target for Delta Air Lines (XTRA:OYC) has been revised to 64,24 € / share. This is an increase of 27.06% from the prior estimate of 50,56 € dated September 20, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29,92 € to a high of 83,82 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.88% from the latest reported closing price of 50,63 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,093 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Air Lines. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OYC is 0.23%, an increase of 3.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 654,269K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 30,369K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,692K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OYC by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 24,940K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,198K shares , representing an increase of 31.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OYC by 43.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,986K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,422K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OYC by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 20,194K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,408K shares , representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OYC by 1.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,535K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,832K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OYC by 4.16% over the last quarter.

