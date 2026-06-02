Delta Air Lines vs. United Airlines: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Delta leverages its premium brand and a highly lucrative loyalty partnership with American Express to drive consistent profit.

United relies on a massive global route network and aggressive expansion in international markets to capture travel demand.

Which of these airline giants offers the better path for long-term investors in 2026?

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The airline industry remains a battlefield of high fixed costs and intense competition, making the choice between the two largest carriers a critical decision for diversified investors. Which company offers the better balance of value and growth?

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) are the titans of the skies, often moving in tandem but following distinct financial flight paths. Delta focuses on a premium passenger experience and high-margin credit card revenue, while United bets big on global expansion and hub dominance.

The case for Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines operates as a premier global carrier serving more than 200 million customers annually. It differentiates itself through a focus on high-margin revenue streams, specifically its partnership with American Express. This relationship brought in nearly $8.2 billion during 2025 and serves as a critical buffer against the inherent volatility of fuel prices. By targeting the premium segment, Delta aims to capture travelers willing to pay more for reliability and comfort.

The company is a significant player among industrial stocks that rely on steady consumer demand and business travel. In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $63.4 billion, representing growth of roughly 2.8% over the previous year. Net income for the period was close to $5.0 billion, resulting in a net margin of nearly 7.9%, up from 5.6% in 2024.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 1.0x, which measures total debt relative to shareholders’ equity. The current ratio, which gauges the ability to cover short-term debts with short-term assets, is roughly 0.4x. Free cash flow, defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached nearly $3.8 billion, providing the company with the liquidity needed to modernize its fleet and reward investors.

The case for United Airlines

United Airlines operates an expansive global network, helping roughly 175 million customers reach over 370 destinations across six continents. Its business strategy centers on hub dominance in major markets like Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco. A key pillar of its loyalty strategy is a partnership with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), which helps drive consistent engagement and high-margin credit card revenue from its MileagePlus program.

The carrier has focused heavily on international expansion, positioning itself as a leader in long-haul travel. In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $59.1 billion, up approximately 3.5% from the previous fiscal year. Net income for the year was roughly $3.4 billion, resulting in a net margin of close to 5.7%, which shows a steady improvement over the 4.9% margin recorded in 2023.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 2.0x, indicating total debt is twice shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures how well the company covers short-term liabilities with short-term assets, stands at roughly 0.6x. Free cash flow reached nearly $2.6 billion for the year, which represents cash from operations after subtracting capital spending on new aircraft and engine upgrades.

Risk profile comparison

Delta faces significant risks from technology disruptions and cybersecurity threats. The company cited a major 2024 outage caused by CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) as a reminder of its dependence on complex IT systems. It also faces intense competition from American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), which can pressure ticket prices and affect overall profitability. Additionally, fluctuations in fuel prices and evolving environmental regulations could significantly increase its long-term operating costs.

United is particularly vulnerable to infrastructure constraints and air traffic control staffing shortages. These issues can lead to operational delays and increased costs at major hubs like Newark and Chicago. The company also faces rising costs from environmental mandates and the need to invest in sustainable aviation fuel. Like its peers, United must navigate intense competition from international carriers that may receive state subsidies, potentially impacting its market share in key global regions.

Valuation comparison

United currently looks cheaper than Delta based on its forward P/E and its P/S ratio, though Delta offers higher net margins.

Metric Delta Air Lines United Airlines Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 14.9x 12.4x 30.1x P/S ratio 0.8x 0.6x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are both major airlines with several hubs in the U.S. and serve over 300 airports. They offer different opportunities to investors, though. One appears to offer better growth at a lower valuation, and the other is known for its consistent performance. Here are a few considerations for making that decision.

In recent years, United Airlines has been focusing on its growth. It is undertaking a huge expansion, with new aircraft and more international destinations. Its profitability and revenue growth have been impressive. However, its shares trade at a lower valuation than Delta’s. This may indicate strong future earnings potential for investors who think the expansion will pay off.

Delta Air Lines has targeted business and higher-income travelers by focusing on premium seating and luxurious lounges. It is also partnering with American Express. This approach has earned customer loyalty over the years, and it is viewed as one of the most reliable airline stocks.

It’s not an easy choice, because I tend to favor reliable, conservative investments. But it’s hard to ignore the potential upsi United Airlines offers, with its low valuation and ambitious expansion plans already in progress. So, I would fly United on this trip, because the company's growth, valuation, and optimism make it a more compelling opportunity.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.