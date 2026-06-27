Delta Air Lines vs. JetBlue: Which Airline Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Delta Air Lines maintains a competitive advantage through its lucrative American Express partnership and high-margin premium travel segments.

JetBlue Airways is currently focused on its "JetForward" turnaround strategy and a new interline alliance with United Airlines to improve efficiency.

Stability versus transformation: which carrier offers the best path forward for your portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Delta Air Lines ›

Investing in the airline industry often means choosing between established giants and nimbler carriers. You must decide if the premium stability of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) or the recovery potential of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) fits your strategy.

Airlines are navigating a landscape defined by shifting travel demand and high operational costs. Choosing between Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways requires weighing a dominant global leader against a smaller player attempting a major financial turnaround. Both carriers face distinct hurdles in today's economy.

The case for Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines operates a global network serving nearly 200 million annual travelers and nearly 4,000 daily departures. Its business strategy relies on premium service and strategic international alliances, including partnerships with Air France-KLM and Korean Air. American Express (NYSE:AXP) is a critical commercial partner, providing nearly $8.2 billion in annual remuneration as of 2025. Since this accounts for over 10% of revenue, customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $63.4 billion, representing growth of approximately 2.9% over the prior year. Net income for the period was just over $5 billion, which resulted in a net margin of roughly 7.9%. This reflects a steady performance compared to previous fiscal years as the company continues to capture demand for international and business travel.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 1.0x, which compares total debt to the value of shareholder equity. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital spending, was nearly $3.8 billion for the year. This is a common indicator of financial health among industrial stocks.

The case for JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways operates a low-fare model centered on key focus cities like New York, Boston, and Fort Lauderdale. The company recently launched the "Blue Sky" collaboration with United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), which facilitates interline connectivity and reciprocity of loyalty points for passengers. Success largely hinges on the "JetForward" plan, a strategic effort to optimize the route network and manage rising infrastructure costs across its 100 destinations.

During FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $9.1 billion, a decline of roughly 2.3% from the previous year. This performance resulted in a net loss of $602 million for the period, as the company struggled with higher expenses and fluctuating demand in its primary markets.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 4.8x, indicating that total debt is nearly five times larger than shareholder equity. Free cash flow for the fiscal year was negative at close to $845 million, reflecting the ongoing capital demands of maintaining a modern aircraft fleet and executing a turnaround.

Risk profile comparison

Delta Air Lines faces significant cybersecurity risks, as demonstrated by the 2024 global outage involving CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) which disrupted global travel. Regulatory shifts regarding the Groupo Aeroméxico (NYSE:AERO) joint venture could force a wind-down of certain routes if antitrust immunity is eventually lost. Additionally, volatile fuel costs, managed through its Monroe Energy refinery, and potential labor strikes among its 20% unionized workforce pose ongoing operational hurdles.

JetBlue Airways faces intense legal pressure from a $100 million lawsuit involving American Airlines (NYSE:AA). Financial liquidity is strained by close to $7.7 billion in net debt and potential collateral demands from credit card processors. Operational limits in the Northeast airspace and ongoing engine issues from RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) further complicate the execution of the company's strategic recovery plan.

Valuation comparison

Delta Air Lines appears more expensive on a Forward P/E basis but maintains positive earnings, whereas JetBlue Airways offers a lower P/S ratio despite its current financial losses.

Metric Delta Air Lines JetBlue Airways Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 17.1x 56x 31.3x P/S ratio 0.9x 0.2x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

For a long time, JetBlue was one of the industry’s leading innovators and best-performing airline stocks. Those days are gone, though, as the business has struggled with scale against larger competitors. An attempt to merge with Spirit Airlines was quashed by regulators, meaning growth will have to come organically for the airline, for now. The recent spike in fuel costs due to the Iran war hurt the business in the still-to-be-reported seconds quarter of fiscal 2026 because more than 90% of its seats were already booked before the spike in prices, meaning it could not pass along the higher costs.

Part of its JetForward strategy is to become more like Delta by offering premium experiences that customers will pay for. For JetBlue, that includes the planned introduction of domestic first class this year and the continued rollout of BlueHouse, a new lounge concept. The result will be higher revenue in 2026, abotu $10.1 billion, but a larger net loss as it works through costs and growth plans.

On the other hand, Delta has emerged as the largest and most successful of the U.S. airlines, mainly by focusing on customer experience rather than slashing fares to gain market share, which has largely been the strategy of other U.S. carriers. There are no fewer than three classes of service on any Delta plane, and many have four, allowing it to tier customers with cheap fares and premium seating. The business focuses exceptionally well on the customer experience to drive loyalty, which in turn brings better margins. That starts with the Delta staff, who get high marks for in-flight service, and also for services like in-flight WiFi, which allows passengers to connect their mobile devices to the seat-back screens on many planes. Expanding and improving WiFi is a priority for the company this year, including improved connectivity from provider ViaSat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT). All of that should boost 2026 revenue 11% to $70.3 billion and net income of $2.9 billion, though that is a decline from 2025.

The U.S. airline business is a cutthroat one, and Delta Air Lines seems to have cracked the code. Don’t count out JetBlue turning itself around, but Delta is the better pick in 2026.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, CrowdStrike, and RTX. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.