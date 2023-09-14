Delta Air Lines Updates Q3 Guidance; Reaffirms FY Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL, DALRQ.PK) announced the company now expects September quarter non-GAAP earnings per share in a range of $1.85-$2.05, revised from prior guidance of $2.20-$2.50. Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be approximately 13%, updated from prior guidance of mid-teens.

The company now expects September quarter total revenue growth to be within the upper half of initial guidance. TRASM is expected to be down 2%-3%. Fuel price per gallon is anticipated to be $2.75-$2.90. Non-fuel unit costs are expected to increase 1%-2%, above prior guidance due to higher than expected maintenance costs.

The company reaffirmed full year earnings guidance of $6 to $7 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.