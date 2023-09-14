News & Insights

Delta Air Lines Updates Q3 Guidance; Reaffirms FY Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL, DALRQ.PK) announced the company now expects September quarter non-GAAP earnings per share in a range of $1.85-$2.05, revised from prior guidance of $2.20-$2.50. Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be approximately 13%, updated from prior guidance of mid-teens.

The company now expects September quarter total revenue growth to be within the upper half of initial guidance. TRASM is expected to be down 2%-3%. Fuel price per gallon is anticipated to be $2.75-$2.90. Non-fuel unit costs are expected to increase 1%-2%, above prior guidance due to higher than expected maintenance costs.

The company reaffirmed full year earnings guidance of $6 to $7 per share.

