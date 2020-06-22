Delta Air Lines To Restart Service Between US And China On June 25

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) on Monday announced that it will restart service between US and China on June 25 after flights were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The carrier said it will re-start service between Seattle and Shanghai-Pudong via Seoul-Incheon on June 25, operating twice per week. From July and beyond, it will operate once-weekly flights from Seattle and Detroit, also via Incheon.

The tickets are open for booking on all channels including Delta.com, Fly Delta app, agencies and online travel agencies.

Delta is the first U.S. airline to re-connect the U.S. and China since the temporary suspension in February due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Last week, the U.S. Transportation Department said the United States and China would each allow four weekly flights between the two countries.

"We are excited to resume our services between the U.S. and China, as economic and social activities start to recover," said Wong Hong, Delta's President - Greater China and Singapore. "With a mission to connect the world, Delta is committed to getting our customers to their destinations safely and confidently, especially at this critical time. We are implementing unprecedented health and safety measures and practices, so customers are assured of ease and safety at all points of their journey."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.