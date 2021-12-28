Commodities
DAL

Delta Air Lines to cancel over 250 flights

Contributor
Kannaki Deka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

Delta Air Lines expects to cancel more than 250 of 4,133 scheduled mainline and Delta connection flights on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions and rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the airline said.

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N expects to cancel more than 250 of 4,133 scheduled mainline and Delta connection flights on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions and rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the airline said.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru' Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Energy and Commodities Surveillance - A Regulatory Perspective

Dec 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular