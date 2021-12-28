Delta Air Lines to cancel over 250 flights

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N expects to cancel more than 250 of 4,133 scheduled mainline and Delta connection flights on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions and rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the airline said.

