Delta Air Lines Stock Rises 6% Over Higher Adj Net Income, Revenue In Q1

(RTTNews) - Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) are moving up about 6 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company reported higher adjusted net income and revenue for the first quarter.

The company's shares are currently trading at $69.89 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 6.49 percent. The stock opened at $73.00 and has climbed as high as $74.19 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $35.46 to $76.39.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $423 million or $0.64 per share, compared to $291 million or $0.45 per share a year ago. Operating revenue grew 13 percent to $15.85 billion from last year's $14.04 billion. However, net loss was $289 million or $0.44 per share, compared to prior year's net income of $240 million or $0.37 per share.

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