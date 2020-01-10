Delta Air Lines Stock Is a Value Investor’s Sky-High Dream

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) stock is the kind of stock that contrarian value investors like. DAL trades at a cheap valuation, but the underlying company fundamentals are very strong.

For example, DAL stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings metric of 8.2 times earnings. It also has a 2.8% dividend yield. In other words, investors are getting paid to wait until Delta Air Lines stock rises to a higher valuation.

In fact, over the past five years, dividends have grown at a rate of 38% annually, according to Seeking Alpha. And over the past three years, payouts grew an average of 30% annually. In the past year, Delta hiked its dividends per share 15%.

Strong Underlying Fundamentals

In addition, if you look at the companyÃ¢ÂÂs free cash flow over the trailing 12 months, it consistently makes between $3 billion and $3.5 billion in FCF per quarter.

Since Delta Air Lines stock has a market value of $39 billion, this means its FCF yield ranges from 8.1% to 9.5%. That is extremely high and indicates that Delta Air Lines is an attractive buy.

Moreover, some have pointed out that DeltaÃ¢ÂÂs earnings are expected to grow over 7% year-over-year. In addition, FCF is expected to hit $4 billion next year, .

Analysts covered by Seeking Alpha put its 2019 earnings per share estimates at $7.01 per share and $7.22 for 2020. That puts DAL stock on a very cheap 7x P/E ratio for 2019 and 7.2x for 2020.

Analysts Like Delta Air Lines Stock

Recently, a number of analysts have pointed out that Delta has a number of revenue drivers. For example, one analyst at Seeking Alpha wrote this very interesting article about .

The article points out that DAL stock will benefit from:

DeltaÃ¢ÂÂs fleet optimization will heavily cut its costs over the next five years (it has no 737 Max jets).

Delta recently held , on Dec. 12, 2019, where it highlighted its Ã¢ÂÂglobal scale, powerful brand and unmatched competitive advantages.Ã¢ÂÂ

So, as a result, a number of analysts wrote up the stock on a positive note.

Bottom Line on DAL Stock

Guess which value investor really likes Delta Air Lines? Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:, NYSE:BRK.B) to nearly 11% of the company.

Buffett started buying DAL in 2016Ã¢ÂÂs third quarter, along with a number of other airline stocks. So far, Berkshire Hathaway has made over 30% on his stake in DAL, . I suspect that Buffett is going to continue to hold the stock. It seems to meet all his criteria.

In addition, he probably loves DAL stockÃ¢ÂÂs dividend payments.ÃÂ Maybe you should invest in the stock as well, as long as Buffett likes it.

