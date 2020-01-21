Delta Air Lines Stock, Carnival Are Dropping as Coronavirus Fears Drag on the Dow

Concern over the coronavirus outbreak in China dragged on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other major U.S. stock indexes.

The International Monetary Fund trimmed its outlook for global growth. And Davos—the global financial fete—is under way in Switzerland. But it is the coronavirus in Asia that has stocks moving.

It’s a busy Tuesday for stocks, and the movement in the market is to the downside.

For starters, the International Monetary Fund released a World Economic Outlook update, trimming its global growth forecast from 3.4% to 3.3%. The fund did add, however, it sees signs of stabilization as new trade deals are signed. That’s one positive. And Davos—the global financial fete—is under way in Switzerland.

Both events can produce market-moving news. But it is the coronavirus in Asia that is dragging on stocks. The virus has claimed several lives and infected some health-care workers in China.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.8%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index declined 0.9% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.4%.

U.S. stock futures are lower as well, but the damage is smaller. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.2% lower, and the S&P 500 fell 0.3%, while Nasdaq Composite futures declined by 0.4%.

Coronavirus causes respiratory illnesses. Another virus, SARS, killed about 800 people 17 years ago and created some short-term turmoil in the travel industry.

The travel industry is getting hit again. Delta Air Lines (ticker: DAL) shares, for instance, were down 2.4% in premarket trading. American Airlines shares declined 2.5%. Shares of the cruise operator Carnival (CCL) slid by 1.9%.

Asian travel stocks are being hit harder. China Southern Airlines (ZNH) stock, for instance, is down 9%.

Some stocks were rising in premarket trading.

Uber Technologies (UBER) shares were up 1.9%. The ride-hailing company sold an Uber Eats business in India.

Costco Wholesale (COST) shares are up a little, rising by about 0.3% after the brokerage firm Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from the equivalent of Hold to Buy.

