Delta Air Lines Shares Fall Despite Upbeat Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) are falling more than 6% Friday morning despite reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Profit for the fourth quarter increased to $2.04 billion or $3.16 per share from $828 million or $1.29 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.28 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.16 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 6% to $14.223 billion from $13.44 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $13.52 billion.

DAL is at $39.38 currently. It has traded in the range of $30.60 - $49.81 in the last 1 year.

