Delta Air Lines Shares Climb On Outlook

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) shares are gaining more than 3 percent on Wednesday morning trade after raising the December quarter outlook and introducing 2023 guidance.

The company now expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings in a range of $1.35 to $1.40 per share, while the earlier outlook was $1.00-$1.25 per share.

For the full year 2022, earnings per share are expected to be $2.12 to $2.17, and adjusted earnings of $3.07 to $3.12

For 2023, the company expects 15 to 20 percent revenue growth in 2022 and earnings in a range of $5-$6 per share, doubling from the prior year. For 2024, the company expects earnings of $7 per share.

The outlook for 2023 is based on a full restoration of its network and continued improvements in premium and loyalty revenue.

Currently, shares are at $34.61, up 3.68 percent from the previous close of $33.38 on a volume of 10,846,380.

