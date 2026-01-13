Markets
Delta Air Lines Selects GEnx Engines From GE Aerospace For 30 Boeing 787-10s

January 13, 2026 — 07:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE) announced Tuesday that Delta Air Lines (DAL) has selected GEnx engines to power 30 new Boeing 787-10 aircraft, with options for 30 additional planes. The agreement includes spare engines and long-term services support.

The GEnx engine family, engineered with advanced materials and cutting-edge technologies, represents a significant advancement in modern propulsion. Since its introduction in 2011, GEnx has accumulated over 70 million flight hours and now powers two-thirds of all 787 aircraft in operation.

GE Aerospace's partnership with Delta Air Lines dates back to 1956, when the airline began operating Convair 880 aircraft powered by CJ-805-3 engines. Delta's extensive fleet now includes over 1,300 GE Aerospace and CFM-powered aircraft, featuring CF6, CFM56-7B, and LEAP engines.

