Delta Air Lines Sees Q1, FY Profit In Line With View; To Purchase 20 A350-1000s Aircraft; Stock Down

January 12, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - While announcing its higher fourth-quarter results, Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL, DALRQ.PK) said it expects earnings per share for the first quarter to be in the range of $0.25 - $0.50 and quarterly total revenue year-over-year growth of 3% - 6%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.40 per share and revenues of $12.5 billion for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Friday pre-market trade, DAL was trading at $40.06 down $2.20 or 5.21%.

Delta Air projects full year 2024 earnings to be between $6 and $7 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $6.56 per share.

The company expects to generate annual free cash flow of $3 billion to $4 billion, an improvement of up to $2 billion over 2023.

In addition, Delta said it reached an agreement with Airbus to purchase twenty A350-1000s, with options for twenty additional widebody aircraft. Deliveries of the aircraft are scheduled to begin in 2026.

The company also announced a service agreement with Rolls Royce to service its Trent XWB-97 engines. The order for the aircraft is within Delta's previously announced capital expenditure and capacity targets.

