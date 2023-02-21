Delta Air Lines says monitoring winter storm expected to hit this week

Adds details from statement, background

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N said on Tuesday that it was monitoring a large winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow, rain and gusty winds from the West Coast to New England this week.

The carrier in a statement said it expects main impacts from the storm Tuesday in the U.S West and Midwest, including the possibility of historic snowfall in its Minneapolis-St. Paul hub.

"An initial travel waiver has been issued through Feb. 24 for customers who may be affected by flights in and out of various locations in Minnesota," Delta added.

The move comes after the National Weather Service issued winter storm, blizzard and high-wind advisories for a broad swath of the western and north-central United States.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

