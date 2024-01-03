Delta Air Lines Reports Before the Open on 1/12 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) DAL next earnings date is projected to be 1/12 before market open, with earnings estimates of $1.16/share on $13.54 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Delta Air Lines earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q3 2023 10/12/2023 2.030 Q2 2023 7/13/2023 2.680 Q1 2023 4/13/2023 0.250 Q4 2022 1/13/2023 1.480 Q3 2022 10/13/2022 1.510

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Delta Air Lines has options available that expire January 12th.

Delta Air Lines's current dividend yield is 0.99%, with the following Delta Air Lines Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

