Delta Air Lines Reports Adj. Pre-tax Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines (DAL, DALRQ.PK) reported a fourth quarter adjusted loss per share of $2.53 compared to profit of $1.70, a year ago. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $2.51, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted pre-tax loss was $2.1 billion, for the quarter.

Fourth quarter adjusted operating revenue declined to $3.53 billion from $11.38 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.6 billion, for the quarter. Adjusted operating revenue declined 69 percent on 62 percent lower sellable capacity from prior year.

For the first quarter, the company projects total revenue to decline in a range of 60% - 65%.

At the end of 2020, the company had $16.7 billion in liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and undrawn revolving credit facilities.

