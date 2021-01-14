Markets
DAL

Delta Air Lines Reports Adj. Pre-tax Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines (DAL, DALRQ.PK) reported a fourth quarter adjusted loss per share of $2.53 compared to profit of $1.70, a year ago. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $2.51, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted pre-tax loss was $2.1 billion, for the quarter.

Fourth quarter adjusted operating revenue declined to $3.53 billion from $11.38 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.6 billion, for the quarter. Adjusted operating revenue declined 69 percent on 62 percent lower sellable capacity from prior year.

For the first quarter, the company projects total revenue to decline in a range of 60% - 65%.

At the end of 2020, the company had $16.7 billion in liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and undrawn revolving credit facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular