Delta Air Lines Reaffirms Q1 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its presentation at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) reaffirmed its outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

For the first quarter, the airline continues to project earnings in the range of $0.15 to $0.40 per share on revenue growth of 14 to 17 percent from the first quarter of fiscal 2019. This implies revenues between $12.9 billion and $13.2 billion, based on revenues of $10.47 billion reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.33 per share on revenues of $12.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

